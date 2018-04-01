Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits first home run
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 Saturday against the Rays with one double, one home run, two RBI and one run scored.
There hasn't been a hotter player than Bogaerts to start the season as he already notched his fifth double of the year Saturday. It's apparent that the wrist injury that plagued him in the second half of last season is not currently an issue for him. Still just 25 years old, we could see a step up in power production from Bogaerts this season.
