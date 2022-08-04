Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.
Bogaerts' ninth-inning solo shot would turn out to be the only offense for Boston on Wednesday. It was his ninth home run of the year. The shortstop is already halfway to his home run total for July. Bogaerts is slashing an impressive .312/.387/.460 after Wednesday's performance, although he is trending toward his lowest home run total in a full season since he hit 10 in 2017.
