Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers against Braves

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Boston's 6-2 win over Atlanta on Friday.

Bogaerts had cooled a bit following his absurdly hot start to the season, but some regression in his batting average was inevitable, as there was a point where the young shortstop was hitting over .400. His .285/.327/.533 slash line through 137 at-bats remains solid, and Bogaerts' seven homers are now just three shy of the 10 he put up over 571 at-bats last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories