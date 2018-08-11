Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers and drives in four

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a homer, a steal, a pair of walks, two runs and four RBI in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Bogaerts drove in the first three of Boston's 19 runs with a three-run homer in the top of the first inning off Dylan Bundy. His steal was just his fourth of the year, well off the 15 he picked up last season, but he now has 17 homers, four off his career high.