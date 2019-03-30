Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers as cleanup hitter
Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.
Bogaerts moved up the order a spot to cleanup Friday and delivered a leadoff second-inning homer, his first of the season. After delivering career highs in home runs and RBI last year, the 26-year-old shortstop will be a consistent presence in the middle of Boston's order.
