Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers for second straight night

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer during a victory over the Orioles on Thursday.

X-Man left the yard for the second straight night and for his sixth time this year, uncorking one off the light tower above the Green Monster with two on to send Kevin Gausman to the showers. Now batting .313 with a .918 OPS on the year, Bogaerts has shown a more aggressive and flyball-based plate approach. He will continue to occupy a vital spot in the middle of this lethal Boston lineup.