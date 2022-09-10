Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 3-2 loss to Baltimore.
Bogaerts opened the game's scoring with a two-run shot in the third inning. He missed one game while dealing with back spasms but he's seemingly healthy again. The 29-year-old infielder has produced 12 multi-hit performances over his last 14 games, going 27-for-57 (.474) with 15 RBI during that stretch. Bogaerts has improved his season slash line to .318/.384/.473 with 50 extra-base hits.
