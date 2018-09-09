Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers in second straight game

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Bogaerts put the Red Sox up 1-0 with a run-scoring single in the first inning before adding a solo shot in the fifth inning. The shortstop has now homered in back-to-back games and has 21 long balls on the season, tying his career-best mark set in 2016 in 36 fewer games.