Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers in third straight game
Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Bogaerts extended his recent power surge with a 352-foot shot to left field in the eighth inning to bring Boston to within a run. The All-Star shortstop has now homered in his first three games following the break, knocking in six runs over that stretch. Overall, he is slashing .301/.389/.559 with 20 home runs and 71 RBI in 345 at-bats this season.
