Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Thursday's victory over Baltimore.
The shortstop registered his fifth multi-hit effort of the campaign in the win and swatted his fifth homer -- a solo shot to left field in the third inning. Bogaerts rose his batting average nearly 20 points with the effort and is now slashing .282/.347/.506 through 95 plate appearances.
