Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers twice in win

Bogaerts went 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored in Thursday's 19-3 rout of the Yankees.

Boegarts launched the longest homer of his career with a 454-foot, three-run blast off Masahiro Tanaka in the first inning. The 26-year-old also homered in the eighth and tacked on a pair of singles to complete his dominant night at the plate. Overall this season, Bogaerts is slashing .315/.400/.575 with a team-leading 23 home runs, 82 runs scored and 80 RBI.