Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers twice, reaches four times

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Continuing his breakout campaign, Bogaerts cranked a pair of home runs to tally a career-high 30 homers and reach the 100 RBI plateau for the second straight season. Bogaerts becomes Boston's first shortstop since Nomar Garciaparra in 1998-99 to achieve the 30-100 mark. The long balls, which were Bogaerts' second and third across the last two games, included a two-run blast off Peter Lambert in the fifth inning followed by a solo shot off Carlos Estevez in the seventh. Meanwhile, it was the seventh career multi-homer game for the 26-year-old, who is slugging .311/.389/.577 with 46 doubles.