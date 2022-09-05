Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Texas.

Bogaerts has amped up a quest for the American League batting title. He currently owns an eight-game hit streak and has multiple hits in 10 of his 11 contests, batting .500 (22-for-44) during that run. Bogaerts (.3165) is locked in a duel with Minnesota's Luis Arraez (.3171) for best in the AL.