Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ignites ninth-inning rally
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning in Boston's 5-4 walk-off win over St. Louis.
The homer was a long time coming for Bogaerts, who last went yard July 5, the day before he was plunked on the hand. The hand injury lingered and played a role in an extended slump that saw Bogaerts hit just .181 with two RBI over 27 games. It appears he's overcome that injury of late. He collected three hits, including a couple of squared-up balls, Tuesday night before taking Trevor Rosenthal over the Green Monster seats Wednesday. He's had extremely productive stretches during his career and could be set to embark on another as we close out the final six weeks of the season.
