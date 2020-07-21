Bogaerts (hamstring) is in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Blue Jays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts was removed from Sunday's intrasquad matchup, but he'll be back in action for the team's first exhibition game Tuesday. Manager Ron Roenicke downplayed the severity of the injury, and Bogaerts' quick return to game action echoes that claim. Assuming all goes well in exhibition play, the shortstop could be ready for Opening Day against the Orioles on Friday.