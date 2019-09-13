Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Joins exclusive club

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The double was Bogaerts 50th, which grants him membership to an exclusive club. He becomes only the second shortstop along with Alex Rodriguez in MLB history to reach 30 home runs and 50 doubles in a single season. David Ortiz is the only other hitter in Red Sox history to achieve that feat.