Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Knocks in three in loss

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Indians.

Bogaerts put the Red Sox on top early with a two-run, first-inning single and later brought them within a run with a ninth-inning single. The three ribbies give him 12 runs knocked in over the last 11 games. As Boston's No. 5 hitter, he's uniquely positioned to establish a new career high in RBI. Three of MLB's top 19 hitters in on-base percentage bat in front of Bogaerts, giving him ample opportunities to drive in runs. And he's taken advantage of his placement, cranking out a 1.226 OPS with men in scoring position.