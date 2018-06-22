Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Knocks in two Thursday

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Bogaerts' two-run double in the seventh inning broke open a tight game and gave him 43 RBI through 59 games. He drove in just 62 runs in 148 games last year, so it appears his more aggressive plate approach has juiced his run production. It also doesn't hurt sitting fifth in the order, a prime spot to come up with men on base, and he's delivered. Bogaerts had two hits with men in scoring position Thursday and has a 1.069 OPS in such situations this season.