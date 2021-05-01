Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Bogaerts, who recently had a seven-game hitting streak snapped and entered Friday's contest with just one hit in his last 13 at-bats, finished off a back-to-back blasts in the first inning. He followed up J.D. Martinez's three-run bomb to put the Red Sox up 4-0 after one inning. It was the fourth home run of the season for the shortstop, who is slashing .330/.369/.546 over 25 games.
