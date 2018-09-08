Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Launches 20th homer
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.
It was the shortstop's 20th home run of the year, but his first since a two-homer game Aug. 22. Bogaerts now sports a .281/.353/.515 slash line on the season, and he's one HR shy of the career high he set in 2016.
