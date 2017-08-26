Play

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Launches eight homer of season in Friday loss

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.

Bogaerts crushed his eight homer of the season to put the Red Sox on the board in the second inning of a divisional loss. After launching 21 bombs last year, his drop in power has been disappointing, but he's helped fantasy managers by stealing 11 bases.

