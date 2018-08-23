Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leaves park twice in win
Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's win over the Indians.
Bogaerts clubbed his first homer of the night in the fourth inning to knot the score at 2-2, then tacked another one on for good measure in the seventh. The 25-year-old has driven in six over the last three games, and with 18 home runs and 80 RBI, he's well within reach of his career highs in both departments -- 21 and 89, respectively.
