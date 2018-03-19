Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Likely No. 5 hitter
Bogaerts is Boston's likely No. 5 hitter to start the season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The hope was that Bogaerts would get to join Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez in the top four of Boston's lineup, but Hanley Ramirez is expected to open the season as the team's No. 3 hitter, pushing Bogaerts down to fifth in the order. While this obviously would result in slightly fewer plate appearances, fewer runs and possibly a bump in RBI, a lot can change over the coming weeks/months, and it would not be surprising if Bogaerts earned a higher spot in the lineup as the season goes on. He is hitting .323 with one home run in 31 spring at-bats.
