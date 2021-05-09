Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Orioles.

His sixth-inning blast off Tyler Wells capped the scoring for the Red Sox on the night. The shortstop is locked in at the plate, and over the last eight games Bogaerts has gone 14-for-33 (.424) with four of his seven homers on the season, adding eight RBI and 11 runs for good measure.