Bogaerts underwent an MRI on his sore right shoulder Monday which revealed nothing particularly concerning, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts has been shut down from throwing for a few days, but the MRI backs up the idea that his rest is purely precautionary. The Red Sox expect him to be ready for Opening Day. If he suffers a setback, playing time could open up for Jonathan Arauz or Christian Arroyo.