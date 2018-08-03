Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not being rushed back
Manager Alex Cora said he will not rush Bogaerts (wrist) back to the lineup, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "I'll take my time," the manager said. "Whenever he's ready, he'll come back. I'm not going to rush him to get back in the lineup."
Bogaerts said the wrist was better Thursday after getting plunked by a pitch Wednesday, but abandoned his plan to hit because "it wasn't good enough." He'll come to the park Friday and see where its at. The Red Sox, owners of MLB's best record and a 6.5-game lead over the second place Yankees, have the room to be cautious with their starting shortstop. If he can't go Friday against the Yankees, expect Brock Holt to start in his place for a second straight game.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Day-to-day with bruised wrist•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Thursday, as expected•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with wrist soreness•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sustains hand bruise Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Gets rest in series finale•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slugs homer Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....