Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not being rushed back

Manager Alex Cora said he will not rush Bogaerts (wrist) back to the lineup, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "I'll take my time," the manager said. "Whenever he's ready, he'll come back. I'm not going to rush him to get back in the lineup."

Bogaerts said the wrist was better Thursday after getting plunked by a pitch Wednesday, but abandoned his plan to hit because "it wasn't good enough." He'll come to the park Friday and see where its at. The Red Sox, owners of MLB's best record and a 6.5-game lead over the second place Yankees, have the room to be cautious with their starting shortstop. If he can't go Friday against the Yankees, expect Brock Holt to start in his place for a second straight game.