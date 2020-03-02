Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not concerned about injury

Bogaerts (ankle) hit in the batting cage Tuesday and said afterward that he feels "pretty close to 100 percent" and anticipates playing in spring training games later this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts' comments about his sore left ankle seemingly run counter to what interim manager Ron Roenicke said about the matter Sunday, when he indicated the shortstop was "still a ways away" from playing in spring games. That said, Roenicke indicated that he didn't feel Bogaerts was in any real danger of missing Opening Day, a sentiment that both player and manager align on. At this point, the 27-year-old probably shouldn't be downgraded much -- if at all -- in fantasy drafts, as he'll probably only need to play in a handful of games this spring to guarantee his availability for the season opener.