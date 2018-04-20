Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not expected back during road trip
Bogaerts (ankle) is unlikely to return to the active lineup during Boston's current road trip, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox are moving onto Oakland for a weekend series followed by a three-game set in Toronto next week. That puts Bogaerts' earliest return next Friday when Boston kicks off a home series against the Rays. The injured shortstop has been taking batting practice and fielding grounders, but the team is no hurry to rush him back, particularly as it sits atop the AL East with an MLB-best 16-2 record.
