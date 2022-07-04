Bogaerts (thigh) isn't starting Monday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts received seven stitches after sustaining a left thigh laceration Sunday against the Cubs, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. He's being labeled as day-to-day, but Christian Arroyo will start at shortstop and bat eighth Monday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives seven stitches•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with left thigh laceration•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Resting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doubles twice Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting Thursday•