Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Saturday's lineup
Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.
Bogaerts retreats to the bench after starting the past three games and going 0-for-13 with four strikeouts during that span. Manager John Farrell likely wants his shortstop to clear his head and continue to recover from groin and hand injuries that have plagued him for an extended period of time. Eduardo Nunez draws the start in his place.
