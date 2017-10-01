Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Sunday's lineup
Bogaerts is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Bogaerts has been putting on a show at the plate lately. Over the last seven games he's hit .379/.419/.552 with five RBI. He's heating up at the right time for Boston, as the Red Sox are beginning a playoff series against Houston on Thursday. Deven Marrero will start at shortstop Sunday with Bogaerts out.
