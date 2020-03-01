Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not near game action
Manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday that Bogaerts (ankle) is "still a ways away" from playing in games, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Roenicke reiterated that he still believes his shortstop has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, but Bogaerts' status will remain in limbo until he's cleared for game action. The 27-year-old had the ankle soreness crop up early in camp and has been able to hit in the cage, take batting practice and field grounders.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not yet ready for game action•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Works out again Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Takes BP•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Nursing sore ankle•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Accounts for team's lone run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.