Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not near game action

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday that Bogaerts (ankle) is "still a ways away" from playing in games, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Roenicke reiterated that he still believes his shortstop has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, but Bogaerts' status will remain in limbo until he's cleared for game action. The 27-year-old had the ankle soreness crop up early in camp and has been able to hit in the cage, take batting practice and field grounders.