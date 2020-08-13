Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays after experiencing what Red Sox manager Roenicke referred to as "fatigue" in the shortstop's lower half, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogaerts started each of the Red Sox's last 12 games, slashing .350/.447/.600 with six extra-base hits and two stolen bases over that stretch. Though Roenicke made mention of the lower-half injury, Bogaerts will still be available off the bench and is likely just getting a maintenance day before he presumably rejoins the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Yankees. Jose Peraza will slide over from second base to cover Bogaerts' usual post at shortstop Thursday, while rookie Jonathan Arauz picks up a start at the keystone.