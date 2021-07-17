Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

There's been no indication that it's anything but a regular day off for Bogaerts, who's a career 4-for-19 with a home run and five strikeouts against Saturday's opponent Gerrit Cole. If the 28-year-old is in fact nursing an injury, the details of it should become clear by game time. Enrique Hernandez will shift to shortstop Saturday, while Jarren Duran plays center field in his MLB debut.