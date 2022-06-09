Bogaerts isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
Bogaerts remained in the lineup Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's game with right shoulder tightness, but he'll be on the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Angels. The Red Sox haven't indicated that his absence is due to his shoulder issue, but Jonathan Arauz will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth.
