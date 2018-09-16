Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Notches eighth stolen base

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Mets.

Bogaerts put the Red Sox up 1-0 in the first inning with his run-scoring single. He added a stolen base, his second in the past three games and eighth of the season. Bogaerts is off to a hot start to the month, as he's slashing a healthy .364/.440/.568 with two homers and three stolen bases through 13 games in September.