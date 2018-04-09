Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out 10-14 days with cracked bone

Bogaerts was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list after being diagnosed with a small crack in the talus bone of his left ankle, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

The evaluation Monday actually revealed a small fracture, though the team only expects their young shortstop to miss 10-to-14 days. Brock Holt seems like a good bet to take on a bigger role in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories