Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out of lineup Sunday
Bogaerts is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts will retreat to the bench after starting each of the last 19 games for the Red Sox, slashing .247/.293/.455 with four homers and 13 RBI over that stretch. Brock Holt will handle shortstop duties in the starter's absence. The Red Sox are off Monday, so look for Bogaerts to rejoin the starting nine Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
