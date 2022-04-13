Bogaerts is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.
Bogaerts will get a day off Wednesday after playing in each of the team's first five games this season, beginning the 2022 campaign with five hits in 19 at-bats while scoring three times and driving in a run. Christian Arroyo will start in his place at shortstop and bat sixth as the Red Sox look to take the rubber match against the Tigers.
