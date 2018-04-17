Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Participates in hitting drills Tuesday

Bogaerts (ankle) is scheduled to hit on the field Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts has been sidelined for the last nine days with a cracked bone in his left ankle. Initial return estimates suggested that he'd be able to return to the lineup in 10-to-14 days, and the fact that he began hitting Tuesday suggests that he's certainly trending in the right direction. It's currently unclear if he'll be ready to come off the DL by the end of the week.