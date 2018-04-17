Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Participates in hitting drills Tuesday
Bogaerts (ankle) is scheduled to hit on the field Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts has been sidelined for the last nine days with a cracked bone in his left ankle. Initial return estimates suggested that he'd be able to return to the lineup in 10-to-14 days, and the fact that he began hitting Tuesday suggests that he's certainly trending in the right direction. It's currently unclear if he'll be ready to come off the DL by the end of the week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in walking boot Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ankle already improving•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out 10-14 days with cracked bone•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expects to land on DL•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: DL decision looming•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Diagnosed with ankle injury•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...