Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

The shortstop launched a two-run shot off Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning to give Boston a lead the team wouldn't relinquish. Bogaerts has three homers on the year, all of which have come in the last four games, and the power surge has pushed his slash line up to .378/.418/.595 through 19 contests.