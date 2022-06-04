Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over Oakland.

Bogaerts clubbed his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning then gave the Red Sox breathing room with a two-run double in the ninth. It came on a special night for Bogaerts, who set the Red Sox franchise record for most games played (1,094) at shortstop. He's expected to set another record Saturday when he makes his 1,082nd start at short.