Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Provides insurance Wednesday

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Oakland.

Bogaerts helped out a shaky Chris Sale when he launched a three-run shot in the sixth inning to extend a one-run lead and provide the cushion Boston needed to take the final game of the series Wednesday. The homer was Bogaerts' fifth of the season, half of his season total in 2017, and could be the result of a more aggressive plate approach. He's swinging at 48 percent of the pitches he's seeing, up from 42 percent in 2017. His flyball rate has also jumped, from 31 percent to 37 percent. Power has been inconsistent from Bogaerts during his time in the big leagues, who hit 21 homers in 2016, but has just 29 over his other three full seasons since 2014.