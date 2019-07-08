Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Reaches 65 RBI
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.
Bogaerts extended Boston's lead to three in the fifth inning with a double to left field, and the Red Sox would ultimately cruse to a 6-3 victory. The 26-year-old shortstop has pieced together an impressive first half, slashing .294/.384/.535 with 17 homers and 65 RBI over 86 contests.
