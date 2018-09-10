Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Reaches base five times

Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday against the Astros.

Bogaerts reached base each time he came to the plate, continuing an exceptionally productive stretch at the plate. He had homered in consecutive games prior to Sunday and recorded eight hits across 12 at-bats in the Red Sox weekend series against the Astros. He's already set career best marks in home runs and RBI, but the 25-year-old is also on track to post the best on-base percentage and slugging percentage of his career.