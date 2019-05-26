Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives breather Sunday

Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora suggested that Bogaerts is merely receiving a maintenance day after starting each of the Red Sox's last 21 games. With Bogaerts on the bench, Eduardo Nunez will fill in at shortstop and bat ninth against Astros ace Justin Verlander.

More News
Our Latest Stories