Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives day off Sunday

Bogaerts is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts started the first two games of the series after being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday following a shutdown of nearly three weeks due to a cracked bone in his left ankle. The shortstop went 4-for-8 with two RBI in those contests and showed no apparent ill effects in the field, so it appears his absence Sunday is mostly maintenance-related. Tzu-Wei Lin will pick up a start at shortstop in Bogaerts' stead in the series finale and bat ninth.