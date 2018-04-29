Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives day off Sunday
Bogaerts is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts started the first two games of the series after being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday following a shutdown of nearly three weeks due to a cracked bone in his left ankle. The shortstop went 4-for-8 with two RBI in those contests and showed no apparent ill effects in the field, so it appears his absence Sunday is mostly maintenance-related. Tzu-Wei Lin will pick up a start at shortstop in Bogaerts' stead in the series finale and bat ninth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in return•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will be activated Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doctor visit scheduled Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected back Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...