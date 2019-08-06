Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives rare day off

Bogaerts will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bogaerts will draw his first day off since July 6, hitting .343 with eight homers and 22 RBI since (26 games). Brock Holt gets the nod at shortstop and will hit fifth with Bogaerts situated on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories