Bogaerts (thigh) is considered day-to-day after receiving seven stitches, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts was diagnosed with a left thigh laceration after being spiked on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the issue is apparently severe enough to require stitches. However, it seems as though he could avoid a trip to the injured list since he's being labeled as day-to-day.

