Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records 10th home run

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mariners.

Bogaerts took Felix Hernandez deep in the sixth inning for his 10th home run of the season. That matches his home run output from last season, and his slugging percentage sits over 100 points higher than his mark in the 2017 season. While he's taken a step back from his sizzling early season start, Bogaerts ranks among the top-10 among shortstops in home runs, doubles and batting average.

More News
Our Latest Stories